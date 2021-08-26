CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Latest News » Supreme Court allows evictions…

Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 9:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

The court said in an unsigned opinion Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reimposed the moratorium Aug. 3, lacked the authority to do so under federal law without explicit congressional authorization. The justices rejected the administration’s arguments in support of the CDC’s authority. The three liberal justices dissented.

It was the second high court loss for the administration this week at the hands of the court’s conservative majority. On Tuesday, the court effectively allowed the reinstatement of a Trump-era policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their hearings. The new administration had tried to end the Remain in Mexico program, as it is informally known.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | Latest News

Data quality, framework, accessibility are key to implementing emerging technologies

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up