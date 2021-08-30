CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | Many companies oppose hybrid work model | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

August 30, 2021, 6:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16928.92 + .58 + 1.26 + 12.05

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2480.11 + .19 + .11 + .48

Emerging Markets 451.74 + .61 + 2.89 + 2.65

Equity Income Fund 16979.14 – .07 + .54 + 18.59

GNMA 784.03 – .02 – .02 – .52

General Municipal Debt 1535.56 – .01 – .11 + 2.71

Gold Fund 363.63 – .96 + .79 – 11.23

High Current Yield 2584.35 + .12 + .68 + 4.95

High Yield Municipal 741.82 – .02 – .10 + 5.51

International Fund 2544.10 + .16 + 1.18 + 12.26

Science and Technology Fund 5702.16 + .37 + 2.34 + 18.09

Short Investment Grade 392.01 + .08 + .13 + .67

Short Municipal 193.58 – .03 + .41

US Government 738.63 + .67 + .48 – .50

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

House NDAA proposal would reform UCMJ to address sexual assaults in the military

Afghanistan situation has turned up the burner on an already boiling Congress

TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up