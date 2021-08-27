Balanced Fund 16824.64 + .64 + 1.19 + 11.36
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2479.54 + .51 + .15 + .46
Emerging Markets 449.12 + .93 + 3.72 + 2.05
Equity Income Fund 16990.14 + .76 + 1.05 + 18.66
GNMA 783.81 + .07 – .55
General Municipal Debt 1534.84 – .07 – .14 + 2.66
Gold Fund 367.67 + 3.52 + 6.09 – 10.24
High Current Yield 2582.27 + .27 + .81 + 4.87
High Yield Municipal 741.57 – .04 – .11 + 5.48
International Fund 2540.72 + .93 + 2.23 + 12.11
Science and Technology Fund 5688.40 + 1.57 + 4.00 + 17.81
Short Investment Grade 391.63 + .02 + .06 + .58
Short Municipal 193.49 – .04 – .07 + .37
US Government 726.63 – .76 – 1.14 – 2.11
-0-
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.