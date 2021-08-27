Balanced Fund 16824.64 + .64 + 1.19 + 11.36 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2479.54 + .51 + .15 + .46 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16824.64 + .64 + 1.19 + 11.36

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2479.54 + .51 + .15 + .46

Emerging Markets 449.12 + .93 + 3.72 + 2.05

Equity Income Fund 16990.14 + .76 + 1.05 + 18.66

GNMA 783.81 + .07 – .55

General Municipal Debt 1534.84 – .07 – .14 + 2.66

Gold Fund 367.67 + 3.52 + 6.09 – 10.24

High Current Yield 2582.27 + .27 + .81 + 4.87

High Yield Municipal 741.57 – .04 – .11 + 5.48

International Fund 2540.72 + .93 + 2.23 + 12.11

Science and Technology Fund 5688.40 + 1.57 + 4.00 + 17.81

Short Investment Grade 391.63 + .02 + .06 + .58

Short Municipal 193.49 – .04 – .07 + .37

US Government 726.63 – .76 – 1.14 – 2.11

