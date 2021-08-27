CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 6:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16824.64 + .64 + 1.19 + 11.36

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2479.54 + .51 + .15 + .46

Emerging Markets 449.12 + .93 + 3.72 + 2.05

Equity Income Fund 16990.14 + .76 + 1.05 + 18.66

GNMA 783.81 + .07 – .55

General Municipal Debt 1534.84 – .07 – .14 + 2.66

Gold Fund 367.67 + 3.52 + 6.09 – 10.24

High Current Yield 2582.27 + .27 + .81 + 4.87

High Yield Municipal 741.57 – .04 – .11 + 5.48

International Fund 2540.72 + .93 + 2.23 + 12.11

Science and Technology Fund 5688.40 + 1.57 + 4.00 + 17.81

Short Investment Grade 391.63 + .02 + .06 + .58

Short Municipal 193.49 – .04 – .07 + .37

US Government 726.63 – .76 – 1.14 – 2.11

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

GSA hits 11 years of top marks on small business procurement scorecard

House NDAA proposal would reform UCMJ to address sexual assaults in the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up