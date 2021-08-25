Balanced Fund 16773.91 + .10 + 1.14 + 11.02
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2464.96 – .28 – .28 – .13
Emerging Markets 449.81 + .39 + 1.79 + 2.21
Equity Income Fund 16956.50 + .31 + 1.33 + 18.43
GNMA 783.42 – .05 – .05 – .60
General Municipal Debt 1536.22 – .03 – .06 + 2.75
Gold Fund 357.88 – 1.18 + .97 – 12.63
High Current Yield 2573.54 + .08 + .39 + 4.51
High Yield Municipal 742.43 + .02 – .03 + 5.60
International Fund 2534.00 + .19 + 1.17 + 11.82
Science and Technology Fund 5629.83 + .39 + 4.28 + 16.59
Short Investment Grade 391.56 + .01 + .02 + .56
Short Municipal 193.59 – .02 – .02 + .42
US Government 731.93 – .25 – .26 – 1.40
