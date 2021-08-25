Balanced Fund 16773.91 + .10 + 1.14 + 11.02 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2464.96 – .28 – .28 – .13 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16773.91 + .10 + 1.14 + 11.02

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2464.96 – .28 – .28 – .13

Emerging Markets 449.81 + .39 + 1.79 + 2.21

Equity Income Fund 16956.50 + .31 + 1.33 + 18.43

GNMA 783.42 – .05 – .05 – .60

General Municipal Debt 1536.22 – .03 – .06 + 2.75

Gold Fund 357.88 – 1.18 + .97 – 12.63

High Current Yield 2573.54 + .08 + .39 + 4.51

High Yield Municipal 742.43 + .02 – .03 + 5.60

International Fund 2534.00 + .19 + 1.17 + 11.82

Science and Technology Fund 5629.83 + .39 + 4.28 + 16.59

Short Investment Grade 391.56 + .01 + .02 + .56

Short Municipal 193.59 – .02 – .02 + .42

US Government 731.93 – .25 – .26 – 1.40

