Balanced Fund 16726.79 + .61 – .14 + 10.71

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2481.21 + .21 + .28 + .52

Emerging Markets 438.01 + 1.16 – 2.17 – .47

Equity Income Fund 16888.33 + .45 – .58 + 17.95

GNMA 783.72 – .01 – .04 – .56

General Municipal Debt 1537.19 + .01 – .01 + 2.82

Gold Fund 361.12 + 4.20 – 1.35 – 11.84

High Current Yield 2566.28 + .18 + .05 + 4.22

High Yield Municipal 742.55 + .02 – .04 + 5.62

International Fund 2513.82 + 1.14 – .84 + 10.93

Science and Technology Fund 5579.34 + 2.00 + 1.29 + 15.55

Short Investment Grade 391.48 + .02 – .03 + .54

Short Municipal 193.60 – .02 – .02 + .42

US Government 728.53 – .88 – .74 – 1.86

