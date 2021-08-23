CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

August 23, 2021, 6:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16726.79 + .61 – .14 + 10.71

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2481.21 + .21 + .28 + .52

Emerging Markets 438.01 + 1.16 – 2.17 – .47

Equity Income Fund 16888.33 + .45 – .58 + 17.95

GNMA 783.72 – .01 – .04 – .56

General Municipal Debt 1537.19 + .01 – .01 + 2.82

Gold Fund 361.12 + 4.20 – 1.35 – 11.84

High Current Yield 2566.28 + .18 + .05 + 4.22

High Yield Municipal 742.55 + .02 – .04 + 5.62

International Fund 2513.82 + 1.14 – .84 + 10.93

Science and Technology Fund 5579.34 + 2.00 + 1.29 + 15.55

Short Investment Grade 391.48 + .02 – .03 + .54

Short Municipal 193.60 – .02 – .02 + .42

US Government 728.53 – .88 – .74 – 1.86

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

New Navy approach to supply chain elevates data-driven decisions to C-suite

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

Biden announces new slate of impasse panel members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up