CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

August 20, 2021, 6:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16626.13 + .41 – .72 + 10.04

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2475.88 + .01 + .24 + .31

Emerging Markets 433.13 – .27 – 3.90 – 1.58

Equity Income Fund 16812.81 + .62 – .78 + 17.42

GNMA 783.80 – .01 – .04 – .55

General Municipal Debt 1537.32 + .02 + .01 + 2.83

Gold Fund 346.55 – .22 – 6.00 – 15.40

High Current Yield 2562.47 + .13 – .11 + 4.06

High Yield Municipal 742.44 – .05 + 5.60

International Fund 2487.22 + .39 – 2.41 + 9.75

Science and Technology Fund 5469.86 + 1.10 – 1.17 + 13.28

Short Investment Grade 391.43 + .01 – .01 + .53

Short Municipal 193.64 + .01 + .44

US Government 734.99 – .03 + .23 – .99

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up