Balanced Fund 16727.90 – .12 + .48 + 10.72
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2477.94 + .32 + .71 + .39
Emerging Markets 448.15 – .57 – 1.50 + 1.83
Equity Income Fund 16987.49 + .25 + 1.68 + 18.64
GNMA 783.37 – .10 + .02 – .60
General Municipal Debt 1536.92 – .02 – .29 + 2.80
Gold Fund 366.52 – .58 + .73 – 10.52
High Current Yield 2565.84 + .02 – .03 + 4.20
High Yield Municipal 742.88 + .01 – .22 + 5.67
International Fund 2543.27 – .21 + .81 + 12.23
Science and Technology Fund 5524.19 – .19 – 1.34 + 14.41
Short Investment Grade 391.56 + .02 + .05 + .56
Short Municipal 193.60 – .01 – .04 + .42
US Government 733.80 + .07 + .30 – 1.15
