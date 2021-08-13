CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 6:50 PM

Balanced Fund 16747.47 + .16 + .48 + 10.85

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2469.91 + .62 + .15 + .07

Emerging Markets 450.84 – .33 – .56 + 2.44

Equity Income Fund 16944.58 + .13 + 1.24 + 18.34

GNMA 784.11 + .01 + .06 – .51

General Municipal Debt 1537.13 + .01 – .27 + 2.82

Gold Fund 368.68 + 1.79 – 1.51 – 9.99

High Current Yield 2565.16 + .03 – .15 + 4.17

High Yield Municipal 742.84 + .03 – .20 + 5.66

International Fund 2549.20 + .55 + 1.11 + 12.49

Science and Technology Fund 5523.31 – .09 – 1.30 + 14.39

Short Investment Grade 391.50 + .03 + .54

Short Municipal 193.63 + .01 – .02 + .44

US Government 733.28 + .36 + .11 – 1.22

