The Associated Press

August 11, 2021, 6:57 PM

Balanced Fund 16758.27 + .56 + .81 + 10.92

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2438.01 – .72 – 2.08 – 1.23

Emerging Markets 455.23 – .07 – .32 + 3.44

Equity Income Fund 16886.45 + .52 + 1.85 + 17.94

GNMA 782.85 – .02 – .34 – .67

General Municipal Debt 1537.71 – .11 – .34 + 2.85

Gold Fund 367.08 + 1.92 – 5.68 – 10.38

High Current Yield 2563.65 – .06 – .17 + 4.11

High Yield Municipal 743.31 – .04 – .23 + 5.73

International Fund 2548.53 + .81 + .97 + 12.46

Science and Technology Fund 5539.46 – .15 – .43 + 14.72

Short Investment Grade 391.35 + .01 – .12 + .50

Short Municipal 193.61 – .02 – .07 + .43

US Government 725.98 – .65 – 1.57 – 2.20

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

