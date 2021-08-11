Balanced Fund 16758.27 + .56 + .81 + 10.92
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2438.01 – .72 – 2.08 – 1.23
Emerging Markets 455.23 – .07 – .32 + 3.44
Equity Income Fund 16886.45 + .52 + 1.85 + 17.94
GNMA 782.85 – .02 – .34 – .67
General Municipal Debt 1537.71 – .11 – .34 + 2.85
Gold Fund 367.08 + 1.92 – 5.68 – 10.38
High Current Yield 2563.65 – .06 – .17 + 4.11
High Yield Municipal 743.31 – .04 – .23 + 5.73
International Fund 2548.53 + .81 + .97 + 12.46
Science and Technology Fund 5539.46 – .15 – .43 + 14.72
Short Investment Grade 391.35 + .01 – .12 + .50
Short Municipal 193.61 – .02 – .07 + .43
US Government 725.98 – .65 – 1.57 – 2.20
