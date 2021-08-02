Balanced Fund 16675.62 + .45 + .41 + 10.37 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2493.40 + .51 + .94 + 1.02 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16675.62 + .45 + .41 + 10.37

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2493.40 + .51 + .94 + 1.02

Emerging Markets 452.60 + .99 + .63 + 2.85

Equity Income Fund 16582.54 – .21 – .03 + 15.82

GNMA 785.04 + .06 + .19 – .39

General Municipal Debt 1542.09 – .04 – .12 + 3.15

Gold Fund 390.43 + 3.95 – 4.68

High Current Yield + 4.52

High Yield Municipal 744.25 – .06 – .10 + 5.86

International Fund 2512.91 + .72 + 1.07 + 10.89

Science and Technology Fund 5528.15 – .04 – .86 + 14.49

Short Investment Grade 391.74 – .02 + .04 + .60

Short Municipal 193.53 – .09 – .08 + .39

US Government 729.89 – .71 – .40 – 1.68

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.