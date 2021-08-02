Balanced Fund 16675.62 + .45 + .41 + 10.37
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2493.40 + .51 + .94 + 1.02
Emerging Markets 452.60 + .99 + .63 + 2.85
Equity Income Fund 16582.54 – .21 – .03 + 15.82
GNMA 785.04 + .06 + .19 – .39
General Municipal Debt 1542.09 – .04 – .12 + 3.15
Gold Fund 390.43 + 3.95 – 4.68
High Current Yield + 4.52
High Yield Municipal 744.25 – .06 – .10 + 5.86
International Fund 2512.91 + .72 + 1.07 + 10.89
Science and Technology Fund 5528.15 – .04 – .86 + 14.49
Short Investment Grade 391.74 – .02 + .04 + .60
Short Municipal 193.53 – .09 – .08 + .39
US Government 729.89 – .71 – .40 – 1.68
