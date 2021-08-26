CVP gains capabilities, policy expertise with the VA through acquisition deal

Continuing a trend of mergers and acquisitions in the health care space, Customer Value Partners’ purchase of Atlas Research LLC…

Continuing a trend of mergers and acquisitions in the health care space, Customer Value Partners’ purchase of Atlas Research LLC in a deal announced Tuesday provides the Fairfax technology consulting firm not only with a range of capabilities and expertise, but also a new customer in the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but CVP founder and CEO Anirudh Kulkarni told the Washington Business Journal in a Thursday phone call outlining the deal that the purchase aligns with the company’s acquisitive strategy focused on a mix of technology and subject matter expertise.

“They are really well known in the government health care market as a real consulting leader in the area of health care transformation,” said Kulkarni. “It really was a great fit for what I was looking for as we continue to expand our portfolio.”

