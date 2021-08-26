CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Latest News » CVP gains capabilities, policy…

CVP gains capabilities, policy expertise with the VA through acquisition deal

Washington Business Journal

August 26, 2021, 7:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Continuing a trend of mergers and acquisitions in the health care space, Customer Value Partners’ purchase of Atlas Research LLC in a deal announced Tuesday provides the Fairfax technology consulting firm not only with a range of capabilities and expertise, but also a new customer in the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but CVP founder and CEO Anirudh Kulkarni told the Washington Business Journal in a Thursday phone call outlining the deal that the purchase aligns with the company’s acquisitive strategy focused on a mix of technology and subject matter expertise. 

“They are really well known in the government health care market as a real consulting leader in the area of health care transformation,” said Kulkarni. “It really was a great fit for what I was looking for as we continue to expand our portfolio.”

Demand for information technology modernization and software-based digital transformation capabilities has driven several recent…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

business

DHS details how it'll recruit, pay and promote new hires under cyber talent management system

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

Data quality, framework, accessibility are key to implementing emerging technologies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up