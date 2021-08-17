Capital One Introduces Two New Student Credit Cards

Capital One has announced two new credit cards for college students, expanding its student options beyond the Journey Student Rewards…

Capital One has announced two new credit cards for college students, expanding its student options beyond the Journey Student Rewards from Capital One card.

The Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card are patterned after the bank’s flagship Quicksilver and SavorOne cards, with a few key differences.

What Do the New Capital One Student Credit Cards Offer?

The new Capital One student credit cards offer rewards programs similar to those available with their premium counterparts.

With the Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card, for instance, students will earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase they make, just like with the regular Quicksilver card.

As with the SavorOne card, the Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card can earn 3% cash back at grocery stores and on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% back on all other purchases. SavorOne and SavorOne Student cardholders will also earn 8% back on Vivid Seats purchases through January 2023.

Unlike the flagship cards, however, the student versions don’t offer a cash sign-up bonus or a 0% introductory annual percentage rate. That said, they’re accessible to college students with fair credit.

Neither card charges an annual fee or a foreign transaction fee.

Should You Get a Student Credit Card?

The sooner you can start building credit, the better. College students can find it challenging to get approved for credit — including student credit cards — especially if they are under 21 and don’t have a consistent income.

But if you can get approved and use your card responsibly, building credit now can make it easier to buy a car, get a mortgage, rent an apartment and more after you graduate.

If you can’t qualify for a student credit card on your own, consider asking a family member with good credit to add you as an authorized user on his or her credit card account.

If you’re thinking about applying for a credit card, research and compare options to ensure that you find the right one for you.

