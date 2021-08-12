Barclays to Move Uber Credit Card Users to Barclays View Mastercard

Customers with the Uber Credit Card will be transferred to the Barclays View Mastercard this October, ending the Uber card’s…

Cardholders are finding out about the change from a notice in the mail. The announcement comes after the Uber Credit Card stopped adding new users last year, a move that was primarily a response to market conditions, says George Caudill, Barclays vice president for media and public relations.

How Will the Change Work?

Uber Credit Card users can expect to receive the Barclays View Mastercard in the mail. The switch will happen in October, with the exact date depending on customers’ billing cycles, Caudill says.

Uber Credit Card rewards will transfer to the Barclays View Mastercard at a 1-to-1 rate, Caudill says. Customers can continue using their Uber Credit Card until they get the new card.

The Barclays View Mastercard is only available to users whose cards are being converted, and Barclays does not plan to open applications to other consumers, Caudill says. A different Barclays card that offered Apple rewards also switched over to the new card earlier this year.

Comparing Rewards Programs

The Uber Credit Card launched in 2017 as the Uber Visa Card, and Barclays and Uber renamed the card and modified its rewards program in 2019. The Uber Credit Card earns 5% back for eligible purchases on any Uber app, 3% back on eligible restaurant and travel expenses and 1% back on other purchases, with all rewards in the form of Uber Cash. Customers can use Uber Cash to pay for Uber services such as rides and Uber Eats orders.

With the Barclays View Mastercard, customers will earn three points per dollar on restaurant purchases, two points per dollar on eligible grocery, internet, streaming, phone and TV spending, and one point per dollar on other purchases. Cardholders can redeem points as statement credits, gift cards, merchandise and deposits into U.S. checking and savings accounts.

Is the Barclays View Mastercard Worth It?

While the Barclays View Mastercard does not offer Uber-specific bonuses, it still earns rewards for restaurant spending, including delivery. Cardholders will no longer earn extra rewards for spending on airfare, hotels and vacation rentals, but new categories such as internet, TV and phone services could increase the card’s value for some consumers.

Cardholders will also have more redemption options with the Barclays View Mastercard, as the Uber Credit Card earns rewards that can only be used to pay for Uber services. Users will need to earn at least 2,500 points to redeem rewards, and the card does not charge an annual fee.

