CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:29 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

White House: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans

US aims start to Bali bombing war crimes case at Guantanamo

Anxious tenants await assistance as evictions resume

After census, citizens panels seek sway in redistricting

Biden in the ‘loneliest job,’ a presidency driven by crisis

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

Marchers across US call on Congress to bolster voting rights

Experts warn of dangers from breach of voter system software

Mask debate moves from school boards to courtrooms

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up