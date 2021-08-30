AP Top Political News at 1:29 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan White House: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans US aims…

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan White House: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans US aims start to Bali bombing war crimes case at Guantanamo Anxious tenants await assistance as evictions resume After census, citizens panels seek sway in redistricting Biden in the ‘loneliest job,’ a presidency driven by crisis GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees Marchers across US call on Congress to bolster voting rights Experts warn of dangers from breach of voter system software Mask debate moves from school boards to courtrooms Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.