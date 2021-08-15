CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 3:07 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates’ budget rebellion

US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall

Misinformation at public forums vexes local boards, big tech

Longest war: Were America’s decades in Afghanistan worth it?

Cyber leader calls for nonpartisan path to securing the vote

Schumer calls for federal crackdown on fake vaccine cards

Mental health clinics angle for a spot in Biden budget bill

Federal court set to rule on eviction moratorium this week

Sen. Tom Cotton: Laxalt key to GOP flipping the U.S. Senate

Biden orders 1,000 more troops to aid Afghanistan departure

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Military moving season proving as chaotic as expected

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

VA, HHS expand vaccines mandate to nearly all health care workers

Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up