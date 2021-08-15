Pelosi takes step to quell moderates’ budget rebellion
US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall
Misinformation at public forums vexes local boards, big tech
Longest war: Were America’s decades in Afghanistan worth it?
Cyber leader calls for nonpartisan path to securing the vote
Schumer calls for federal crackdown on fake vaccine cards
Mental health clinics angle for a spot in Biden budget bill
Federal court set to rule on eviction moratorium this week
Sen. Tom Cotton: Laxalt key to GOP flipping the U.S. Senate
Biden orders 1,000 more troops to aid Afghanistan departure
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.