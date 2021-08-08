2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 12:00 AM

Senate slog to pass infrastructure bill goes on over weekend

Biden praises Olympians for inspiring Americans with courage

‘Always working’: Biden eyes 1st summer getaway as president

Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case

Texas Democrats continue holdout, don’t show for new session

California GOP nixes endorsement fight in Newsom recall

Packed Democratic primary looms for Pennsylvania Senate seat

Senate Dems rallying behind Biden’s $3.5T budget vision

Capitol rioters enter 1st guilty pleas to assaulting police

Community ‘violence interrupters’ work to stem rising crime

