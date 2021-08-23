AP Top Political News at 12:50 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Kabul airlift is accelerating but still hampered by chaos Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi Mental health online:…

Kabul airlift is accelerating but still hampered by chaos Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi Mental health online: Police posts of crises may traumatize Veterans are prized recruits as congressional candidates Cuomo’s drive to dominate led to success, and his downfall Harris to meet with Singapore officials to begin Asia visit What’s wrong with Arizona’s 2020 audit? A lot, experts say Biden sees dip in support amid new COVID cases: AP-NORC poll Biden’s view of job comes into focus after Afghan collapse Beshear critics vow to work with governor to fight pandemic Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.