Kabul airlift is accelerating but still hampered by chaos
Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi
Mental health online: Police posts of crises may traumatize
Veterans are prized recruits as congressional candidates
Cuomo’s drive to dominate led to success, and his downfall
Harris to meet with Singapore officials to begin Asia visit
What’s wrong with Arizona’s 2020 audit? A lot, experts say
Biden sees dip in support amid new COVID cases: AP-NORC poll
Biden’s view of job comes into focus after Afghan collapse
Beshear critics vow to work with governor to fight pandemic
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.