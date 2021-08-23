CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
August 23, 2021, 12:00 AM

Kabul airlift is accelerating but still hampered by chaos

Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi

Mental health online: Police posts of crises may traumatize

Veterans are prized recruits as congressional candidates

Cuomo’s drive to dominate led to success, and his downfall

Harris to meet with Singapore officials to begin Asia visit

What’s wrong with Arizona’s 2020 audit? A lot, experts say

Biden sees dip in support amid new COVID cases: AP-NORC poll

Biden’s view of job comes into focus after Afghan collapse

Beshear critics vow to work with governor to fight pandemic

