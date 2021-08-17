CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
AP Top Political News at 8:14 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 12:00 AM

GOP hits Biden despite divides over Afghanistan withdrawal

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Analysis: Defiant Biden is face of chaotic Afghan evacuation

Biden: Afghan chaos ‘gut-wrenching’ but stands by withdrawal

‘Game over’: Westerners rush to leave Kabul, rescue Afghans

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skirts US failures in Afghan mayhem

Chris Cuomo and his brother: ‘I tried to do the right thing’

Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates’ budget rebellion

Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefited Taliban

