GOP hits Biden despite divides over Afghanistan withdrawal
Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months
Analysis: Defiant Biden is face of chaotic Afghan evacuation
Biden: Afghan chaos ‘gut-wrenching’ but stands by withdrawal
‘Game over’: Westerners rush to leave Kabul, rescue Afghans
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skirts US failures in Afghan mayhem
Chris Cuomo and his brother: ‘I tried to do the right thing’
Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October
Pelosi takes step to quell moderates’ budget rebellion
Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefited Taliban
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.