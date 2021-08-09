AP Top Political News at 1:18 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Senators on left, right hold together to push infrastructure Infrastructure push slowed by Tennessee senator’s objection Police pushback doesn’t stop…

Senators on left, right hold together to push infrastructure Infrastructure push slowed by Tennessee senator’s objection Police pushback doesn’t stop conservative gun law rollback Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks Zuckerberg’s cash fuels GOP suspicion and new election rules Biden praises Olympians for inspiring Americans with courage ‘Always working’: Biden eyes 1st summer getaway as president Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case Texas Democrats continue holdout, don’t show for new session California GOP nixes endorsement fight in Newsom recall Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.