AP Top Political News at 1:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 12:00 AM

Senators on left, right hold together to push infrastructure

Infrastructure push slowed by Tennessee senator’s objection

Police pushback doesn’t stop conservative gun law rollback

Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks

Zuckerberg’s cash fuels GOP suspicion and new election rules

Biden praises Olympians for inspiring Americans with courage

‘Always working’: Biden eyes 1st summer getaway as president

Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case

Texas Democrats continue holdout, don’t show for new session

California GOP nixes endorsement fight in Newsom recall

