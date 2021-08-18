CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Md. senators push for mask mandates | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | TSA extends mask rule | DC-region case numbers
AP Top Political News at 1:17 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 18, 2021, 12:00 AM

Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift

GOP hits Biden despite divides over Afghanistan withdrawal

More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots

US agencies scrub websites to protect Afghans left behind

Georgia board to review Fulton elections, takeover possible

In Taliban’s 7-day march to power, a stunning string of wins

Prosecutors push Biden to prioritize criminal justice reform

Analysis: Defiant Biden is face of chaotic Afghan evacuation

EU eyes talks with Taliban but no plans to recognize them

House Dems plan budget vote next week, defying moderates

