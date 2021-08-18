Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift
GOP hits Biden despite divides over Afghanistan withdrawal
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots
US agencies scrub websites to protect Afghans left behind
Georgia board to review Fulton elections, takeover possible
In Taliban’s 7-day march to power, a stunning string of wins
Prosecutors push Biden to prioritize criminal justice reform
Analysis: Defiant Biden is face of chaotic Afghan evacuation
EU eyes talks with Taliban but no plans to recognize them
House Dems plan budget vote next week, defying moderates
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.