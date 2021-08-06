2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US Baseball's Alvarez to become a summer-winter medalist | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 12:00 AM

Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill

DeSantis feuds with Biden White House as COVID cases rise

US automakers pledge huge increase in electric vehicles

Graham says he’s told Trump to ‘speak up’ on COVID vaccines

McConnell: Democrats ‘won’t get our help’ to lift debt limit

Richard Trumka, longtime president of AFL-CIO, dies at 72

US to probe Phoenix police over excessive force allegations

Biden signs bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 first responders

Data used for drawing districts to be released next week

House lawmaker suing Pelosi over mask rule says he has COVID

