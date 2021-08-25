CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. education board talks masks | Anne Arundel Co. vaccine update | FDA decision triggers mandates | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
AP Top Political News at 12:43 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 12:00 AM

Supreme Court orders ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy reinstated

G-7 leaders can’t sway Biden to delay Afghanistan withdrawal

Israeli leader meets with Biden as Mideast tensions grow

House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law

Harris shifts focus to pandemic response in hard-hit Vietnam

Fox News earns top ratings spot with Afghanistan coverage

House passes $3.5T Biden blueprint after deal with moderates

Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision

Report details mishandling of police emergency system on 1/6

Hochul vows swift action as she takes helm in New York

