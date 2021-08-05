AP Top Political News at 1:15 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Progressives see blueprint for next fights in eviction win Q&A: Democrat Shontel Brown on how she won Ohio primary Immigrant…

Progressives see blueprint for next fights in eviction win Q&A: Democrat Shontel Brown on how she won Ohio primary Immigrant detentions soar despite Biden’s campaign promises Biden’s new evictions moratorium faces legality doubts US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers Pompeo got $5,800 whisky gift from Japan, but where is it? Will McConnell lift roadblock of Biden for infrastructure? Analysis: Delta variant upends politicians’ COVID calculus Biden nominates Mark Brzezinski as US ambassador to Poland Man who fatally stabbed Pentagon officer had troubled past Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.