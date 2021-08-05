2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US men's relay team fail to qualify | US women win beach volleyball semis | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
AP Top Political News at 1:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 12:00 AM

Progressives see blueprint for next fights in eviction win

Q&A: Democrat Shontel Brown on how she won Ohio primary

Immigrant detentions soar despite Biden’s campaign promises

Biden’s new evictions moratorium faces legality doubts

US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers

Pompeo got $5,800 whisky gift from Japan, but where is it?

Will McConnell lift roadblock of Biden for infrastructure?

Analysis: Delta variant upends politicians’ COVID calculus

Biden nominates Mark Brzezinski as US ambassador to Poland

Man who fatally stabbed Pentagon officer had troubled past

