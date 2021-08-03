2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
The Associated Press

August 3, 2021

Bipartisan bill leaves out key climate, clean energy steps

Dems ask McCarthy to recant Pelosi taunt as tensions rise

Police officers become candidates as policing debate rages

White House calls on states to prevent evictions

Landlords, tenants fill courts as eviction moratorium ends

Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19

$1T infrastructure bill gets first action as senators dig in

Children stopped at border likely hit record-high in July

Biden’s judges: More diverse and more of them

US expands Afghan refugee program as Taliban violence rises

