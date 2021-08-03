AP Top Political News at 1:15 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Bipartisan bill leaves out key climate, clean energy steps Dems ask McCarthy to recant Pelosi taunt as tensions rise Police…

Bipartisan bill leaves out key climate, clean energy steps Dems ask McCarthy to recant Pelosi taunt as tensions rise Police officers become candidates as policing debate rages White House calls on states to prevent evictions Landlords, tenants fill courts as eviction moratorium ends Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19 $1T infrastructure bill gets first action as senators dig in Children stopped at border likely hit record-high in July Biden’s judges: More diverse and more of them US expands Afghan refugee program as Taliban violence rises Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.