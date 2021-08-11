CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
AP Top Political News at 1:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 11, 2021

For Biden and senators, a sense that ‘world was watching’

Battle gains challenge US hopes of better-behaved Taliban

Dems to try again on elections bill, forcing Senate votes

Hochul prepares for spotlight as Cuomo steps aside

Senate nears OK of Dems’ $3.5T budget, despite GOP attacks

What’s inside the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill

Vacation interrupted: Biden’s getaway plans shift by the day

Nursing home overhaul bill would boost staffing, oversight

Watchdog to review NSA following Tucker Carlson’s spy claims

AP Exclusive: Biden to tap Prelogar for solicitor general

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

