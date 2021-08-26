CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | City of Falls Church to require vaccination | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

August 26, 2021

House panel probing 1/6 riot seeks host of Trump-era records

Supreme Court orders ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy reinstated

Lawyers allied with Trump penalized over Michigan lawsuit

US says 1,500 Americans may still await Kabul evacuation

EXPLAINER: What’s next for the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy?

Harris emphasizing human and worker rights in Vietnam

Immigrant families from San Diego area stuck in Afghanistan

Tech companies pledge billions in cybersecurity investments

Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash

Pentagon: US troops must get their COVID-19 vaccines ASAP

