The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 12:00 AM

Frustration as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire

Schumer: Senators will ‘get the job done’ on infrastructure

Biden’s infrastructure win overshadowed by new virus surge

‘Botched’: Arizona GOP’s ballot count ends, troubles persist

Tenants prepare for unknown as eviction moratorium ends

Justice says IRS must give Trump tax returns to Congress

Pentagon grappling with new vaccine orders; timing uncertain

Justice Department says Russians hacked federal prosecutors

AP-NORC poll: Democrats optimistic but divided on compromise

Trump urged Justice officials to declare election ‘corrupt’

