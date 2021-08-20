Amazon plans to open physical locations the size of small department stores, according to report

Amazon.com Inc. has plans in the works to open large brick-and-mortar stores the size of small department stores to sell…

Amazon.com Inc. has plans in the works to open large brick-and-mortar stores the size of small department stores to sell clothing, household items and electronics, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

The stores, which are expected to be the size of small department stores at around 30,000 square feet, and will likely prominently feature Amazon’s private-label goods like electronic devices so customers can have a hands-on experience with them, those familiar with the plan said.

Ohio and California are being explored as locations for some of the first stores, they said.

Amazon operates around 45 small retail stores around the country, including bookstores and 4-star stores, which are physical stores that carry a curated selection of products from top categories across amazon.com, as well as small grocery stores innovating cashierless checkouts.

In Greater Washington, Amazon has two Amazon Books stores in Bethesda and Georgetown and one 4-star in Bethesda. It has also opened two…