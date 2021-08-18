18 Best Jobs That Allow You to Travel

Satisfy your wanderlust with these great jobs. It’s been a long 18 months for those who love to travel. As…

It’s been a long 18 months for those who love to travel. As COVID-19 spread globally, most people had no choice but to stay close to home. While the pandemic isn’t over yet, countries are beginning to reopen borders and travel is once again becoming a possibility.

If you can’t wait to get back out into the world, maybe it’s time to consider jobs that allow you to travel. It may still be a while before all restrictions are lifted, but you can use that time to get the training and skills needed for jobs that travel the world.

We sorted through all the top career choices in our 2021 Best Jobs rankings to find those that might satisfy your wanderlust. These aren’t necessarily jobs in which you have to travel but rather the ones in which travel options are available. They also come with good pay, low unemployment rates and perks such as a good work-life balance. Salary and job growth data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Meeting, Convention and Event Planner

Median Salary: $50,600

Expected Job Growth by 2029: 7.8%

These professionals work with their clients to pick the perfect location for weddings, conferences and other events. Once the spot is chosen, they may travel ahead to scout out the locale, meet with vendors and make other arrangements. Depending on their client roster, meeting planners could travel across the country or world to make special events happen.

Meeting, convention and event planners often have a bachelor’s degree in event management, communications, business or a similar field. Several organizations, such as the Events Industry Council and Society of Government Meeting Professionals, provide voluntary, professional certifications for planners.

Learn more about meeting, convention and event planners.

Massage Therapist

Median Salary: $42,820

Expected Job Growth by 2029: 20.6%

Massage therapists might work in a small geographic area, or they could travel extensively if employed by a cruise line or sports team. Therapists who work at resorts or on cruises are generally providing massages that encourage relaxation and wellness, while those who travel with athletes may help them improve performance or avoid injury.

Almost all states and the District of Columbia require massage therapists be licensed or certified. That typically means therapists must graduate from an approved massage therapy program and pass an exam. According to our Best Jobs analysis, massage therapists not only have excellent job prospects but they also have lower-than-average stress levels and a good work-life balance.

Learn more about massage therapists.

Cartographer

Median Salary: $65,470

Expected Job Growth by 2029: 4.5%

Cartographers collect data, draw new maps and update existing ones. While some of these professionals spend most of their time in an office, the BLS says others travel extensively. This fieldwork may be to verify topographical features or collect other information about the area being mapped.

Most cartographers have a bachelor’s degree in cartography, surveying, geography or geomatics. Given the extensive use of Geographic Information System technology in the mapping industry, computer programming courses are included in many cartography degree programs nowadays. Our Best Jobs methodology found this career ranks high for future growth, low stress and a good work-life balance.

Learn more about cartographers.

Travel Nurse

Median Salary: $73,300

Expected Job Growth by 2029: 7.2%

Registered nurses were some of the few workers who traveled during the pandemic as areas hard hit by COVID-19 brought on extra staff to handle overwhelmed medical facilities. By most accounts, those nurses weren’t working under ideal conditions. Going forward, traveling nurses will still be hired to meet temporary staffing needs, and post-pandemic positions may be less stressful. Travel nurses are often contracted for a period of time, such as 13 weeks, before they move on to provide care in a new area.

To become a registered nurse, you’ll need to earn an associate degree or bachelor’s degree from an approved nursing program and pass a licensure exam. Then, you’ll need to spend at least a year working in an acute care clinical environment before you can move into contract positions, according to American Traveler, a firm that provides staffing services for travel nurses.

Learn more about travel and registered nurses.

Construction Manager

Median Salary: $95,260

Expected Job Growth by 2029: 8.5%

With above-average job growth, construction managers have another job that can lead to travel opportunities. These professionals oversee the construction of everything from housing development to roadways. Managers who work for large firms may be sent to various locations to lead a project.

Some people rise to the rank of manager after years spent working in the construction industry. However, employers may prefer to hire someone with an associate or bachelor’s degree in the field, particularly for large or complex projects. Professional certification for construction managers is voluntary and offered through industry organizations such as the Construction Management Association of America and the American Institute of Contractors.

Learn more about construction managers.

Environmental Engineering Technician

Median Salary: $50,620

Expected Job Growth by 2029: 7.5%

You’ll find environmental engineering technicians in laboratories where they analyze samples of water and soil for pollution. However, they also may travel into the field to collect those samples, record observations and inspect facilities. Technicians are often part of a team of workers, and one in five are employed by engineering firms, according to the BLS.

While they may have to work with or around hazardous materials, environmental engineering technicians typically have regular hours, which helps the occupation garner above-average scores for work-life balance and low stress. If you want to work in this field, you’ll need an associate degree in environmental engineering technology or a similar major.

Learn more about environmental engineering technicians.

Architect

Median Salary: $80,750

Expected Job Growth by 2029: 0.8%

Architects create the drawings needed to construct new buildings, but their job isn’t necessarily limited to an office. They may travel to construction sites to see the location and consult with other workers on the project.

To work in this occupation, a bachelor’s degree in architecture is needed. These programs can take five years to complete and may include coursework in architectural theory, building methods and computer-aided design and drafting. After graduation, architects may need to complete a paid internship before they can be licensed to work independently in their state.

Learn more about architects.

English Teacher

Median Salary: $61,660

Expected Job Growth by 2029: 3.8%

If you have a good grasp of the English language and a desire to help others learn it, you could find a job as a traveling teacher. Depending on the country or position, you may not need a traditional teaching certificate. Instead, a Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) or Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) certificate may be required.

Organizations like Greenheart Travel and CIEE: Council on International Educational Exchange place people in teaching assignments around the globe. These firms simplify the process of finding a position but charge a fee for their services. Teachers can also find their own jobs by applying for positions directly through options like Japan’s JET Program or Korea’s EPIK program.

Learn more about teachers.

Interpreter and Translator

Median Salary: $51,830

Expected Job Growth by 2029: 20%

Like English teachers, interpreters and translators can find jobs across the globe. Bilingual individuals are needed to translate between languages in settings ranging from business conference rooms to the offices of the United Nations. Nearly a quarter of interpreters and translators are self-employed, according to the BLS, while others may have a single employer or work for a staffing company that places them in various positions.

Many professionals in the field have a bachelor’s degree, but more importantly, interpreters and translators must have native-level proficiency in at least two languages. Our Best Jobs analysis found this career choice is one of the top options available when it comes to work-life balance.

Learn more about interpreters and translators.

Sales Representative

Median Salary: $59,930

Expected Job Growth by 2029: 0.9%

Sales representatives for major wholesale and manufacturing firms may travel extensively to meet with potential business and government customers. They are responsible for pitching products and services, negotiating prices and following up to ensure customer satisfaction. These workers have a large territory to cover and spend days or weeks at a time traveling.

Those selling technical products may need a bachelor’s degree related to the product field, but other sales representatives may not require any formal education. Instead of a degree, they need excellent self-confidence and interpersonal skills as well as an aptitude for customer service.

Learn more about sales representatives.

Anthropologist

Median Salary: $63,670

Expected Job Growth by 2029: 5.2%

Often employed to do research, anthropologists specialize in the study of human origins and culture. They may collect data, analyze information and report their findings. While much of their work can take place in an office, some anthropologists travel great distances to conduct fieldwork related to their current study.

Most anthropologists have a master’s degree although a Ph.D. may be preferred for some positions. Professionals in the field typically specialize in physical anthropology, social anthropology or linguistic anthropology, with each specialty focused on a different aspect of the human experience. Not only can this work be fascinating, but our analysis finds it to be low-stress as well.

Learn more about anthropologists.

Archaeologist

Median Salary: $63,670

Expected Job Growth by 2029: 5.2%

Like anthropologists, archaeologists are interested in learning more about human origins and how civilizations have evolved. To do so, they may travel to various locations to search for remnants of past societies. These may include building ruins, tools, pottery and other items. Some archaeologists work in museums while others are employed to oversee developments that could impact historic sites.

You’ll need at least a master’s degree to work in this field, and many positions require a Ph.D. Those involved in fieldwork may need to learn another language and could be gone for four to eight weeks at a time while conducting research.

Learn more about archaeologists.

Veterinarian

Median Salary: $95,460

Expected Job Growth by 2029: 15.9%

While veterinarians who specialize in companion animals may practice in an office, those who work with large or exotic animals typically must travel to see their patients. For instance, food animal veterinarians may make rounds to farms and ranches while food safety and inspection veterinarians may inspect livestock as well as enforce government safety regulations.

The current job market and anticipated future employment growth is excellent for veterinarians. However, to be eligible for one of these jobs, you’ll need a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and a state license. Most veterinary medicine programs take four years of schooling beyond an undergraduate degree. Depending on the state, both national and state licensure exams may be required before someone can begin working as a veterinarian.

Learn more about veterinarians.

Environmental Science and Protection Technician

Median Salary: $46,540

Expected Job Growth by 2029: 8.4%

Environmental science and protection technicians are employed by consulting firms, the government and other organizations to monitor the environment for pollution and contaminants. Some of their work might take place in a laboratory, but they may also be called upon to travel to manufacturing facilities or lakes and streams to conduct fieldwork.

An associate degree is the standard level of education needed to work as an environmental science and protection technician although some people in the field have bachelor’s degrees. Positions that involve handling hazardous materials may require specialized training. According to our analysis, this occupation gets high marks for being low-stress, having good future prospects and a robust job market.

Learn more about environmental science and protection technicians.

Geographer

Median Salary: $81,540

Expected Job Growth by 2029: -1.2%

Geographers are experts on the Earth and its features. They often conduct fieldwork to gather data about the physical attributes of various regions and how development impacts it. Some geographers specialize in human geography and focus on how people interact with the physical environment around them.

The majority of geographers — 60% according to the BLS — are employed by the federal government. A bachelor’s degree in geography is sufficient for many entry-level jobs, but a master’s degree is required for some advanced positions.

Learn more about geographers.

Pilot

Median Salary: $121,430

Expected Job Growth by 2029: 4.8%

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see pilots on a list of the best jobs that allow you to travel. These professionals guide people or things to points all over the world. Between flights, pilots may have the opportunity to explore some of the most popular and beautiful destinations across the globe.

To fly commercially, a pilot must have a commercial pilot’s license from the Federal Aviation Administration. Airline pilots usually have a bachelor’s degree and may start out as commercial pilots flying charter flights or aerial tours. It’s only after they have spent thousands of hours in the air that an airline will put them in the cockpit to fly their customers on domestic or international routes.

Learn more about pilots.

Information Security Analyst

Median Salary: $99,730

Expected Job Growth by 2029: 31.2%

As one of the fastest-growing occupations in the nation, information security analysts are responsible for keeping computer networks and systems safe. They monitor for breaches and look for weaknesses within a system. While some information security analysts work in an office for a specific business, others travel the country — and world — to meet with clients and test their networks.

Information security analysts usually have a bachelor’s degree in a computer-related field such as computer science, programming or information assurance. Some companies may prefer to work with analysts who have a master’s degree or established work history. Professional certification is also available for these professionals.

Learn more about information security analysts.

Software Developer

Median Salary: $107,510

Expected Job Growth by 2029: 21.5%

From your computer’s operating system to your favorite app, software developers create the programs we use on a daily basis. They may work in offices or travel to meet clients. This is also a job that lends itself well to remote work, meaning people can feel free to travel and work wherever they like so long as they have access to a computer and reliable internet.

A bachelor’s degree in computer and information technology is the standard education in the field. According to our Best Jobs methodology, software developers enjoy above-average flexibility and excellent prospects for advancement. This career also scores high for offering a positive work-life balance and good future growth.

Learn more about software developers.

