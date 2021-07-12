Unemployment benefits in Maryland will continue at least through mid-August, labor secretary says

Unemployed Marylanders will be able to access federal unemployment benefits at least through mid-August, the state’s secretary of labor said…

Federal unemployment benefits in Maryland have been in limbo since early June, when Gov. Larry Hogan announced he had given the U.S. Department of Labor the required 30-day notice to end the programs on July 3. That announcement led to two lawsuits from out-of-work Marylanders and earlier this month, a Baltimore judge issued a temporary restraining order that required the state to continue paying the benefits through July 13 while the cases make their way through the court system.

A hearing in those cases took place Monday, during which Secretary of Labor Tiffany Robinson testified that the state received an email from the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday saying that Maryland is required to give another 30 days of notice of its intention to end the program. That would mean the benefits will continue at least through mid-August, regardless…