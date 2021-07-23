My Story: Naseer Nayeem

Editor’s note: “My Story” is where business executives share their personal and professional backgrounds and journeys that have made them…

Editor’s note: “My Story” is where business executives share their personal and professional backgrounds and journeys that have made them who they are, in their own candid words, from the challenges of confronting stereotypes to the glory in overcoming them. Amid calls for racial justice, we can only make real change with greater awareness and understanding — and the ability to learn from each other’s experiences.

Aug. 2, 1990. Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait and turned my life upside down.

My formative years growing up in Kuwait were watching American TV shows, eating American junk food and being driven around in American-made cars and roads. My father was a civil engineer who moved to Kuwait in the 1960s right when the oil economy in Kuwait was taking off. My two younger brothers and I had a sheltered and pampered life in a country that was defined by its luxury and excesses in the 1980s.

The months after the invasion were surreal in many ways. We were introduced to guns,…