2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 6:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16607.76 – .25 + .08 + 9.92

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2484.39 + .34 + .49 + .65

Emerging Markets 448.39 – 1.21 – 2.25 + 1.89

Equity Income Fund 16629.36 – .21 + .47 + 16.14

GNMA 784.22 + .03 – .50

General Municipal Debt 1542.07 – .03 – .09 + 3.15

Gold Fund 391.53 + .20 + 5.37 – 4.42

High Current Yield 2573.57 + .05 + .06 + 4.52

High Yield Municipal 744.55 – .03 + 5.90

International Fund 2499.14 – .53 + .28 + 10.28

Science and Technology Fund 5531.94 – .58 – .86 + 14.57

Short Investment Grade 391.66 + .02 + .58

Short Municipal 193.55 – .07 – .06 + .40

US Government 729.38 – .62 – .56 – 1.74

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up