Balanced Fund 16607.76 – .25 + .08 + 9.92
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2484.39 + .34 + .49 + .65
Emerging Markets 448.39 – 1.21 – 2.25 + 1.89
Equity Income Fund 16629.36 – .21 + .47 + 16.14
GNMA 784.22 + .03 – .50
General Municipal Debt 1542.07 – .03 – .09 + 3.15
Gold Fund 391.53 + .20 + 5.37 – 4.42
High Current Yield 2573.57 + .05 + .06 + 4.52
High Yield Municipal 744.55 – .03 + 5.90
International Fund 2499.14 – .53 + .28 + 10.28
Science and Technology Fund 5531.94 – .58 – .86 + 14.57
Short Investment Grade 391.66 + .02 + .58
Short Municipal 193.55 – .07 – .06 + .40
US Government 729.38 – .62 – .56 – 1.74
-0-
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.