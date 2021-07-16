Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 6:54 PM

Balanced Fund 16411.29 – .48 – .76 + 8.62

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2470.90 + .04 + .50 + .11

Emerging Markets 465.47 – .86 + .18 + 5.77

Equity Income Fund 16405.25 – .67 – .91 + 14.58

GNMA 783.12 – .07 + .02 – .64

General Municipal Debt 1542.25 + .06 + 3.16

Gold Fund 379.12 – 2.99 – 1.74 – 7.45

High Current Yield 2568.95 – .05 – .25 + 4.33

High Yield Municipal 743.77 + .01 + .14 + 5.79

International Fund 2467.10 – .59 – 1.09 + 8.87

Science and Technology Fund 5378.63 – .77 – 2.62 + 11.39

Short Investment Grade 391.29 – .02 – .03 + .49

Short Municipal 193.50 – .04 – .03 + .37

US Government 732.21 – .07 + .25 – 1.36

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

