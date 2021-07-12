Coronavirus News: Pfizer to discuss booster with feds | Md. gives away scholarships | Vaccinated people rarely die from COVID | How many vaccinated in DMV?
The Associated Press

July 12, 2021, 6:48 PM

Balanced Fund 16568.24 + .19 + .29 + 9.66

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2458.43 – .01 + .35 – .40

Emerging Markets 465.72 + .23 – 1.67 + 5.83

Equity Income Fund 16613.62 + .34 + .32 + 16.03

GNMA 782.81 – .02 – .09 – .68

General Municipal Debt 1541.91 + .03 + .68 + 3.13

Gold Fund 381.39 – 1.15 – 1.71 – 6.89

High Current Yield 2577.22 + .07 + .21 + 4.66

High Yield Municipal 743.05 + .05 + .68 + 5.69

International Fund 2504.38 + .40 + .23 + 10.51

Science and Technology Fund 5525.15 + .03 – .09 + 14.43

Short Investment Grade 391.39 + .03 + .51

Short Municipal 193.54 – .01 + .10 + .39

US Government 726.52 – .53 – .23 – 2.13

