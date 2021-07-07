Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. leaders on vaccines | WHO: COVID has killed over 4 million | NYC honors essential workers | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 6:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16510.34 + .15 + .60 + 9.28

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2464.12 + .10 + .97 – .17

Emerging Markets 468.04 + .01 – 2.37 + 6.35

Equity Income Fund 16486.26 + .34 + .84 + 15.14

GNMA 783.62 – .03 + .05 – .57

General Municipal Debt 1537.25 + .22 + .52 + 2.82

Gold Fund 388.86 + .26 + 2.90 – 5.07

High Current Yield 2576.77 + .07 + .50 + 4.65

High Yield Municipal 740.95 + .23 + .58 + 5.39

International Fund 2490.90 + .33 – .57 + 9.92

Science and Technology Fund 5512.75 – .59 – .46 + 14.17

Short Investment Grade 391.47 + .01 + .10 + .54

Short Municipal 193.42 + .04 + .33

US Government 726.42 – .61 + .04 – 2.14

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

IRS HR office understaffed ahead of agency's hiring surge, watchdog warns Congress

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

Frustrations over NITAAC’s $50B CIO-SP4 GWAC boiling over

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up