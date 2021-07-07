Balanced Fund 16510.34 + .15 + .60 + 9.28 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2464.12 + .10 + .97 – .17 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16510.34 + .15 + .60 + 9.28

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2464.12 + .10 + .97 – .17

Emerging Markets 468.04 + .01 – 2.37 + 6.35

Equity Income Fund 16486.26 + .34 + .84 + 15.14

GNMA 783.62 – .03 + .05 – .57

General Municipal Debt 1537.25 + .22 + .52 + 2.82

Gold Fund 388.86 + .26 + 2.90 – 5.07

High Current Yield 2576.77 + .07 + .50 + 4.65

High Yield Municipal 740.95 + .23 + .58 + 5.39

International Fund 2490.90 + .33 – .57 + 9.92

Science and Technology Fund 5512.75 – .59 – .46 + 14.17

Short Investment Grade 391.47 + .01 + .10 + .54

Short Municipal 193.42 + .04 + .33

US Government 726.42 – .61 + .04 – 2.14

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.