The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 6:46 PM

Balanced Fund 16440.30 + .15 + .38 + 8.81

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2452.88 + .33 + .74 – .62

Emerging Markets 475.46 – .50 – .35 + 8.04

Equity Income Fund 16489.51 + .57 + .91 + 15.17

GNMA 782.89 – .02 – .01 – .66

General Municipal Debt 1530.89 + .04 + .14 + 2.40

Gold Fund 382.63 + .21 – 1.38 – 6.59

High Current Yield 2569.66 + .08 + .40 + 4.36

High Yield Municipal 737.53 + .01 + .20 + 4.90

International Fund 2491.85 + .24 – .66 + 9.96

Science and Technology Fund 5494.10 – .22 + .61 + 13.78

Short Investment Grade 391.04 – .01 + .06 + .43

Short Municipal 193.27 – .05 – .01 + .25

US Government 726.85 + .01 + .18 – 2.09

