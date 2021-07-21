Coronavirus News: Va. school mask guidelines | Delta variant cases dominate US | CASES surge amid misinformation | Vaccination numbers in DMV
The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 6:39 PM

Balanced Fund 16516.28 + .65 – .02 + 9.31

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2467.10 – .38 + .25 – .05

Emerging Markets 461.42 + .28 – 1.48 + 4.85

Equity Income Fund 16474.16 + .85 – .27 + 15.06

GNMA 782.89 – .14 – .05 – .66

General Municipal Debt 1543.46 – .05 + .10 + 3.24

Gold Fund 376.04 + 1.51 – 3.44 – 8.20

High Current Yield 2569.42 + .28 – .16 + 4.35

High Yield Municipal 744.81 – .02 + .18 + 5.94

International Fund 2474.11 + 1.44 – 1.08 + 9.18

Science and Technology Fund 5483.55 + 1.35 – .04 + 13.56

Short Investment Grade 391.50 + .03 + .54

Short Municipal 193.66 + .01 + .04 + .46

US Government 732.74 – .34 + .27 – 1.29

