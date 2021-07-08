Fintech startup Ayrro simplifies day trading through its automatic algorithms

What began as a way for entrepreneur David Weiss to make some extra cash after college has turned into a…

What began as a way for entrepreneur David Weiss to make some extra cash after college has turned into a fintech startup that allows users to automatically trade stocks.

Ayrro — pronounced “arrow” — was founded in 2019 by Weiss and launched to the public in May. Weiss said he originally created the startup to use algorithms to execute trades automatically.

“At first, I was just doing it for myself, but it evolved into a company where users can create their own algorithms without code then deploy their stock trading bots so their bots will trade stocks for them on their behalf, automatically,” he said.

Weiss said the platform now also acts as a social hub, where users can share their results and compete in leaderboard-type competitions.

“As we went through our beta periods, we started realizing people liked seeing the competition aspect,” he said. “They liked to brag about their profits and how well their auto-trading did.”

