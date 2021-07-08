DC Inno’s Fire Awards: Meet the 50 winners of 2021

It’s time, once again, to single out the Greater Washington companies, investors and players who are setting its startup ecosystem…

It’s time, once again, to single out the Greater Washington companies, investors and players who are setting its startup ecosystem ablaze.

That’s right. We’re unveiling the 50 winners of the Washington Business Journal and DC Inno Fire Awards of 2021. The honorees range from nascent to mature, across industry and geography within the DMV.

These are companies that closed new rounds of funding, launched new products, reinvented themselves and not only survived the pandemic, but helped others through the crisis as well. They are growing headcount, expanding their footprints within and beyond the region, promoting equity and elevating the local startup universe. They are founders and funders, first-time business owners and seasoned executives, builders and believers.

They are all on fire.

We compiled this list from a combination of audience nominations, expert input and editorial coverage. Some have made the list previously; most have not. Of course, it’s impossible to highlight…