AP Top Political News at 1:16 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Grab him up, take him to the river: Inside a KKK murder plot Police to detail violence, injuries at first…

Grab him up, take him to the river: Inside a KKK murder plot Police to detail violence, injuries at first Jan. 6 hearing Biden’s 1st visit to intel agency to contrast with Trump’s Senators, White House in talks to finish infrastructure bill Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude by year end With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers Inflation fears and politics shape views of Biden economy 8 US attorney picks by Biden would include historic firsts ‘Holy moly!’: Inside Texas’ fight against a ransomware hack Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.