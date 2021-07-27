2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Grab him up, take him to the river: Inside a KKK murder plot

Police to detail violence, injuries at first Jan. 6 hearing

Biden’s 1st visit to intel agency to contrast with Trump’s

Senators, White House in talks to finish infrastructure bill

Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude by year end

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

Inflation fears and politics shape views of Biden economy

8 US attorney picks by Biden would include historic firsts

‘Holy moly!’: Inside Texas’ fight against a ransomware hack

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

Service members in remote areas missing out on transition benefits

HUD, OPM gain new technology executives, CBP losing its CISO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up