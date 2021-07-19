Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
AP Top Political News at 12:36 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 19, 2021, 12:00 AM

Texas Democrats see walkout as the way out of party slump

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

Klobuchar: Infrastructure bill could include voting measures

In Trump’s Jan. 6 recast, attackers become martyrs, heroes

Pennsylvania election audit gets GOP campaign trail embrace

Number of infected Texas lawmakers who fled state rises to 5

Senator: Bipartisan infrastructure bill loses IRS provision

AP FACT CHECK: Trump makes false claims about Arizona audit

US hits Iran for delay in nuclear and prisoner swap talks

Final parade: Ex-Gov. Edwards carried to funeral site

Latest News

