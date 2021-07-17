Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 12:00 AM

GOP eyes Latinos in South Texas in effort to regain Congress

AP: Few AZ voter fraud cases, discrediting Trump’s claims

Biden grappling with ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’

Biden to meet with Iraqi prime minister at White House

US probes rash of health incidents among diplomats in Vienna

Pacific Rim leaders agree to step up COVID vaccine sharing

Pompeo: Afghan fight against Taliban ‘a matter of will’

Biden: Social media platforms ‘killing people’ with misinfo

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

Biden picks former Sen. Tom Udall for New Zealand ambassador

