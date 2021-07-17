AP Top Political News at 12:34 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

GOP eyes Latinos in South Texas in effort to regain Congress AP: Few AZ voter fraud cases, discrediting Trump’s claims…

GOP eyes Latinos in South Texas in effort to regain Congress AP: Few AZ voter fraud cases, discrediting Trump’s claims Biden grappling with ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ Biden to meet with Iraqi prime minister at White House US probes rash of health incidents among diplomats in Vienna Pacific Rim leaders agree to step up COVID vaccine sharing Pompeo: Afghan fight against Taliban ‘a matter of will’ Biden: Social media platforms ‘killing people’ with misinfo Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain Biden picks former Sen. Tom Udall for New Zealand ambassador Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.