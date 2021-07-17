GOP eyes Latinos in South Texas in effort to regain Congress
AP: Few AZ voter fraud cases, discrediting Trump’s claims
Biden grappling with ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Biden to meet with Iraqi prime minister at White House
US probes rash of health incidents among diplomats in Vienna
Pacific Rim leaders agree to step up COVID vaccine sharing
Pompeo: Afghan fight against Taliban ‘a matter of will’
Biden: Social media platforms ‘killing people’ with misinfo
Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain
Biden picks former Sen. Tom Udall for New Zealand ambassador
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.