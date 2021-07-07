Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
AP Top Political News at 10:45 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 12:00 AM

Latest hack to test Biden’s vow for consequences for Russia

Have a seat: Patio furniture shortage tells US economic tale

Adams’ win in NYC latest in surge for moderate Democrats

Fencing will come down, but Capitol still closed to visitors

Biden seeks to strengthen options for workers with new order

Biden: What’s good for families can also be good for economy

Giuliani’s DC law license suspended until NY case resolved

Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft

Biden to host Jordanian king as royal feud engulfs US ally

US hosts high-level Saudi visit after Khashoggi killing

