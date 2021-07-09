Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden set to sign competition order targeting big business

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

Q&A with Georgia Gov. Kemp: Voters ‘know what the truth is’

‘Overdue’: Biden sets Aug. 31 for US exit from Afghanistan

Democrats bet on early Latino outreach to avoid ’20 pitfalls

Amid growing frustration, White House pushes voting rights

Toyota changes stand, halts donations to election objectors

Business groups, unions join together on infrastructure plan

Michigan AG to probe people making money off election claims

Michigan bureau: LGBTQ rights ballot drive short signatures

