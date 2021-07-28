AP Top Political News at 1:34 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Can Biden’s plans manufacture more US factory jobs? Restaurant owner’s Capitol riot arrest rattles hometown Turn off, turn on: Simple…

Can Biden’s plans manufacture more US factory jobs? Restaurant owner’s Capitol riot arrest rattles hometown Turn off, turn on: Simple step can thwart top phone hackers Infrastructure talks leave Biden’s entire agenda at risk White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers ‘This is how I’m going to die’: Officers tell Jan. 6 stories Racism of rioters takes center stage in Jan. 6 hearing Capitol attack hearing: ‘Kill him,’ racial slurs and more Capitol police testimony blunts GOP’s law-and-order message Senators, White House in crunch time on infrastructure deal Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.