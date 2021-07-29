2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | U.S. women's hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold | Strug praises Biles' decision | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:49 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Is Biden overlooking Bureau of Prisons as reform target?

Pro-Sanders group rebranding into ‘pragmatic progressives’

Infrastructure deal: Senate suddenly acts to take up bill

Biden to launch vaccine push for millions of federal workers

US extends expiration dates on J&J COVID vaccine to 6 months

What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case?

Key details of the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure plan

CDC mask guidance met with hostility by leading Republicans

US ramps up pressure on Poland over Holocaust restitution

US, Russia hold ‘professional’ arms talks despite tensions

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

Mask requirements return for federal employees, contractors in light of new guidance

DoD taking steps to scope military hunger issue

GSA earns top marks under FITARA 12 scorecard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up