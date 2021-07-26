2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pelosi appoints 2nd GOP critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

Senators race to seal infrastructure deal as pressure mounts

Jill Biden calls on unvaccinated in Hawaii to get shots

AP FACT CHECK: Trump is relentless in election fabrications

Rep. Luria’s pro-Navy, centrist identity may get Jan. 6 test

Beware of budget gimmicks in push for massive spending deals

China blames US for ‘stalemate’ in relations, as talks begin

As Herschel Walker eyes Senate run, a turbulent past emerges

Trump inaugural committee chair to be released on $250M bail

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up