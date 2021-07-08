AP Top Political News at 10:29 p.m. EDT

Democrats bet on early Latino outreach to avoid ’20 pitfalls
‘Overdue’: Biden sets Aug. 31 for US exit from Afghanistan
Amid growing frustration, White House pushes voting rights
Toyota changes stand, halts donations to election objectors
Business groups, unions join together on infrastructure plan
Critics: Postal Service plans imperil community newspapers
US climate envoy announces Russia trip at time of tension
Latest hack to test Biden’s vow for consequences for Russia
Adams’ win in NYC latest in surge for moderate Democrats
US envoy warns China ‘looking at’ new nuclear technologies
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.