Biden lands win, but virus surge threatens to derail agenda
Senate work on infrastructure plan slides into Saturday
Justice says IRS must give Trump tax returns to Congress
Evictions loom after Biden, Congress fail to extend ban
Pentagon grappling with new vaccine orders; timing uncertain
Justice Department says Russians hacked federal prosecutors
AP-NORC poll: Democrats optimistic but divided on compromise
Trump urged Justice officials to declare election ‘corrupt’
US sets new Cuba sanctions as Biden meets Cuban-Americans
US bids ‘do svidaniya’ to Russian staff at Moscow embassy
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.