The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden lands win, but virus surge threatens to derail agenda

Senate work on infrastructure plan slides into Saturday

Justice says IRS must give Trump tax returns to Congress

Evictions loom after Biden, Congress fail to extend ban

Pentagon grappling with new vaccine orders; timing uncertain

Justice Department says Russians hacked federal prosecutors

AP-NORC poll: Democrats optimistic but divided on compromise

Trump urged Justice officials to declare election ‘corrupt’

US sets new Cuba sanctions as Biden meets Cuban-Americans

US bids ‘do svidaniya’ to Russian staff at Moscow embassy

