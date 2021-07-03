FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
July 3, 2021

Biden backs changes in military sexual assault prosecution

Biden calls for bipartisan action on pathway to citizenship

New US LGBTQ-rights envoy sees reasons for hope and worry

US vacates key Afghan base; pullout target now ‘late August’

EXPLAINER: When is the US war in Afghanistan really over?

Biden says teachers deserve ‘a raise, not just praise’

Migrant kids play, watch TV in what US calls ‘model’ shelter

Unusually agreeable justices end term with conservative wins

Trump ally in Pennsylvania raises 2020 election audit plan

Ransomware hits hundreds of US companies, security firm says

