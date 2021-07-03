Biden backs changes in military sexual assault prosecution
Biden calls for bipartisan action on pathway to citizenship
New US LGBTQ-rights envoy sees reasons for hope and worry
US vacates key Afghan base; pullout target now ‘late August’
EXPLAINER: When is the US war in Afghanistan really over?
Biden says teachers deserve ‘a raise, not just praise’
Migrant kids play, watch TV in what US calls ‘model’ shelter
Unusually agreeable justices end term with conservative wins
Trump ally in Pennsylvania raises 2020 election audit plan
Ransomware hits hundreds of US companies, security firm says
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.